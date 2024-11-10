Ever wondered what 2100 watts looked like?

We all love to brag about our watts on the town line sprint, but this is definitely a show that can shut any local rider up. Harrie Lavreysen is a Dutch track cyclist and former BMX rider, renowned for his dominance in sprint events, with five Olympic gold medals—two from the 2020 Summer Olympics in sprint and team sprint, and three more from the 2024 Games, where he claimed titles in sprint, team sprint, and keirin. The 27-year-old riders’ achievements at the world championships are unparalleled, with 16 titles: six in team sprint (2018–2021, 2023–2024), a remarkable six consecutive individual sprint titles (2019–2024), three in keirin (2020–2022), and one in the 1km time trial (2024), making him the most successful track cyclist in world championship history. Lavreysen made his international debut at the 2016 European track championships in the team sprint and has since added 12 European titles to his collection.

So, sit back and watch him crush the watts our like an absolute beast below.|