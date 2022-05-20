Everyone keeps seeing Arnold Schwarzenegger cruising around Toronto by bike

If you’re riding in Toronto and you think you saw one of the biggest names in show biz on a bike, your eyes are not deceiving you. Yup. That was Arnold.

The Austrian-born actor and former Governor of California is currently in Toronto filming a new Netflix series called Utap. The show marks Schwarzenegger’s first foray into a scripted television series.

The actor made a name for himself with some huge Hollywood blockbusters like the Terminator and Predator franchises, as well as fan favourites like True Lies or Kindergarten Cop. The show also features Canada’s Jay Baruchel. The series is eight episodes long and is said to be a spy-themed comedy show, based on True Lies that featured Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Filming Update!

Arnold Schwarzenegger is in Toronto to film Netflix’s #UTAP, and the production was spotted on Victoria Street yesterday 💪🎥🎬 Keep your eyes open because He’ll Be Back! https://t.co/3ELfq0sKoh — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) May 5, 2022

Recently. Schwarzenegger has been spotted by several fans riding a bike. Many believe that he is riding from his hotel to the set. In a clip posted on TikTok, the actor is stopped at a traffic light on the corner of University Avenue and Queen Street West. It appears he is on a hybrid bike, perfect for commuting in the city.

It seems that the fitness buff Schwarzenegger is a fan of riding his bike in general. He’s often seen in California cycling for exercise.