The Tour de Quarantine, this season’s most riveting race, has started stage 1 with a bang. Holding out a 45 second lead over the other cyclists, Guy in Orange and Lady On The e-Bike battled out the final kilometer on the race’s iconic Alpe d’River—a monumental climb that averages a hefty 2 per cent grade.

Cycling announcer Brad Sohner guides us through the exciting last moments of the race.

Lady On The e-Bike’s victory in this first stage demonstrates that she will be a force to be reckoned with this Quarantine season. In the post-race interview Guy in Orange had trouble hiding his disappointment.

“I think I could do better, I had bad sensations in the legs,” he said. “Not a lot of training this week. It’s been a lot of time in my house, counting my toilet paper, so, yeah, bad preparation.”

Although Lady On The e-Bike was triumphant in the first stage, there are still many stages to come, and at this point the race is anyone’s to win.

Other sports

The quarantined sports highlights don’t end at cycling. If you’re looking for more quarantine content, rugby commentator Nick Heath has got you covered.