Exactly the opening stage of the Dauphiné that you wanted

What a finish!

Tadej Pogačar took the opening stage of the 77th Critérium du Dauphiné in thrilling fashion on Sunday, outsprinting Jonas Vingegaard by a wheel length after a dramatic late breakaway. The move formed after the world champion responded to a strong attack from Vingegaard on the final climb of the Côte de Buffon with 7 km to go. That move created a select group that included Mathieu van der Poel and Remco Evenepoel.

A star-studded break

As the finish line in Montluçon loomed, the quartet clung to a slender lead, the gap never more than a handful of seconds. Vingegaard surged early, but Pogačar’s perfectly timed bike throw sealed the win and the yellow jersey. Earlier, Fred Wright and Pierre Thierry animated the stage before being caught late. Guillaume Boivin was the top Canadian, finishing 89th. The eight-stage race serves as a key Tour de France tune-up for the sport’s biggest names.

There were plenty of highlights. Given that this is a warm-up race to the upcoming 2025 Tour de France, there’ll be intense scrutiny on Pogačar and Vingegaard’s form relative to each other, as well as Evenepoel. Vingegaard clearly showed he is on form, easing doubts about his recovery since crashing out of Paris–Nice. He had to miss several days of training, and this is his first race since March—but he went on the attack, forcing Pogačar to make a rare sufferface just to hang on.

Down to the wire

When the break with all the big names went clear, most bettors probably had their money on Van der Poel. But it was the Dutchman who reacted early as the group risked being reeled in. Pogačar wasn’t racing for second—he calmly checked the gap, waited, and delivered a great win.

It’s not often we see Pogačar win like this—certainly not by outsprinting the Alpecin–Deceuninck rider—so it was a special day indeed. It was also encouraging to see that the peloton still had a chance against some of the biggest names in the sport. They came very close to catching some of the greatest riders in the pro pack right now.

Stage 2 will be much hillier than Sunday’s debut. There are six categorized climbs spread evenly over 204 km from Prémilhat to Issoire.

Pogačar will wear the leader’s jersey, with Vingegaard borrowing the points jersey. Evenepoel will be in white as best young rider, and Paul Ourselin (Cofidis) will wear the mountains kit.