Exciting finale to stage 5 of Tour de Beauce

Another Tour de Beauce is done and dusted! Colombia’s Diego Andres Camargo of the Medellin team is the new champ of the 37th edition. On Sunday, as he crossed the ine, he was even greeted by several fans waving Colombian . Camargo finished 11th on the day.

The final showdown took place Sunday on the 12-lap, 122-km urban circuit through downtown Saint-Georges. New Zealand’s Ben Oliver, (MitoQ) the stage win. Despite the technical and punchy circuit, he still averaged just over 40 km/h. st. Oliver edged out Canadian Carson Miles (Marni N’Side) and Quebec’s Laurent Gervais (Project Echelon) by just three seconds in a sprint to the line.

“It feels good to get a podium finish, especially after last year’s crash when I was 5th overall,” Gervais, a 27-year-old engineering student at Université Laval, said. “It’s a big goal every year to race here, and this result is a solid end to the week.”

Gervais will be back in Saint-Georges in less than two weeks for the 2025 Canadian elite championship.

Félix Hamel (Cannondale Echelon) also impressed in the final stage, finishing fifth. Fellow Canadian Joel Plamondon (Team Marni-N’side) also had a strong performance..

He finished the week in fourth overall and took the white jersey for the points classification.

After Stage 5, the overall standings saw little change. Camargo finished 1 minute 12 seconds behind Oliver in the final stage. Italian Mattia Gaffuri (Swatt Club) finished second overall, and also took home the mountains classification. His Colombian teammate, 48-year-old former WorldTour pro, Oscar Sevilla, rounded out the podium in third.

