F1 driver Valtteri Bottas made a hilarious video in his Speedos to promote a gravel race

F1 driver Valtteri Bottas certainly likes to grab your attention. In June he posted a photo in his birthday suit, celebrating midsummer. He tagged his girlfriend, professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, who took the cheeky photo.

The Finn, boasts a track record of 10 victories and 67 podium finishes in his career, started his Formula 1 journey with Williams in 2013. Afterward, he made a transition to Mercedes in 2017, sharing the track with the British driver Lewis Hamilton for a four-year stint before ultimately making a move to Alfa Romeo.

He’s also a big fan of cycling, particularly gravel. On Sunday, he competed in the Belgian Waffle Ride Kansas. He finished second overall in the Wafer division, a 132-km race, and first in his age category. Cromwell would do one better in her age division, with the Canyon/SRAM rider winning her event.

His latest promotion was about FNLD GRVL, a gravel cycling race taking place on the roads near Lahti, Finland. The race was created by the driver himself. In the ad, Bottas initially appears in a white robe, which he swiftly tears open to unveil a pair of vibrant, tight-fitting Speedos.

Following this, Bottas applies sunblock under his eyes and proceeds to remove a large bag, revealing his tush adorned with the phrase “budgie smugglers” on the back of his shorts.

If you’re unfamiliar with the term and you want to know what the budgie refers to, you can figure that out here. I am not telling you.

Anyway, it’s a pretty funny bit and worth watching.