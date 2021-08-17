Fabio Jakobsen completes comeback from terrible 2020 crash with Vuelta victory

In what is perhaps the comeback story of the WorldTour season, Deceuninck-Quick Step’s Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen won his third stage of the Vuelta a España on Tuesday, one year after suffering terrible injuries in a sprint crash at the 2020 Tour of Poland. Jakobsen leaps over Jasper Philipsen in the points competition to wear the green jersey on Wednesday. Rein Taaramäe held onto the race lead despite crashing inside the final 3 km.

Jakobsen came to grief in the second stage of the 2020 Tour of Poland when Jumbo-Visma’s Dylan Groenewagen deviated from his line. Jakobsen went through the barriers, hitting a race official, who suffered broken ribs. Jakobsen, who was put into an induced coma, had horrific, life-threatening injuries: brain contusion, hairline fractures in the skull, broken palate, losing ten teeth, losing parts of the upper and lower jawbone, cuts to the face, broken thumb, bruised shoulder, damage to the nerves of the vocal cords and a lung contusion. The UCI suspended Groenewegen for nine months. Jakobsen has been racing since April’s Tour of Turkey.

The Course

There were ripples a-plenty over the nearly 164 km of Stage 4, but no categorized climbs. As on Monday, there were concerns of winds splitting apart the peloton. The final 5 km were tricky, with a couple of uphill sections, including the last kilometre.

We are exiting the neutral zone of this stage to Molina de Aragon and we should soon have the first attacks of the day at #LaVuelta21. pic.twitter.com/YFjwCytxMx — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) August 17, 2021

Once more there was Spanish wildcard representation in the day’s breakaway, this time two purple-clad lads from Burgos-BH and a “Basque carrot” from Euskatel-Euskadi. The peloton, led in the early kilometres by Taaramäe’s Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert squad, kept close tabs on the trio and allowed it a maximum gap of 4:30.

At the intermediate sprint, Sunday’s winner and green points jersey wearer Jasper Philipsen took fifth place, pulling away from Jakobsen and Alex Aranbaru–all three were on 50 points at the beginning of the day.

The intrepid threesome was sopped up with 13.5 km to go, with Philipsen’s Alpecin-Fenix pulling the peloton. The colour blocks organized for both the sprinters and the GC men.

The red jersey crashed with 2.2 km remaining after a touch of wheels. The crash, along with an earlier climb, split the peloton going into the final kilometre.

It looked like Frenchman Arnaud Démare was the fastest in the finale, but Jakobsen came around him on the left and took an emotional victory. Jakobsen already has wins this year in the Tour de Wallonie, but Tuesday’s triumph must be the sweetest of the season.

Jakobsen, Philipsen, Aranbaru and Démare all will get another bite at the sprint cherry on Wednesday’s stage into Albacete.

2021 Vuelta a España Stage 4

1) Fabio Jakobsen (The Netherlands/Deceuninck-Quick Step) 3:43:07

2) Arnaud Démare (France/Groupama-FDJ) s.t.

3) Magnus Cort (Denmark/EF Education-Nippo) s.t.

2021 Vuelta a España GC

1) Rein Taaramäe Estonia/Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) 13:08:51

2) Kenny Elissonde (France/Trek-Segafredo) +0:25

3) Primoz Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) +0:30