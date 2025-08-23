Fabio Jakobsen injury update after Renewi Tour crash

Man, what a brutal sport cycling can be. Fabio Jakobsen’s return to racing has hit another hurdle. The Picnic PostNL sprinter, sidelined for months after pelvic artery surgery, had to leave the third stage of the Renewi Tour following a crash. He confirmed to WielerFlits that the incident resulted in a fractured collarbone. The Renewi Tour is a five-day stage race in Belgium.

Earlier this month, Jakobsen made his first return to competition at the Tour of Denmark following a hiatus of almost five months. He withdrew in Denmark after two stages to focus on rebuilding fitness ahead of the Renewi Tour. However, that plan didn’t work out for Jakobsen. More bad luck for the Tour de France stage-winner.

“I had surgery on Friday evening, they put a plate on it. How long I will be on the sidelines is difficult to say at the moment. Every break is different, of course. Moreover, I was also rehabilitating. We still have to discuss with the doctor and management what is possible and sensible,” Jakobsen said in an interview with WielerFlits.

Picnic PostNL also issued a statement on X.

“Fabio’s return to the peloton went well and he made the steps we expected,” team doctor Camiel Aldershof, said. “Unfortunately, he crashed hard during the stage of the Renewi Tour yesterday and broke his collarbone. He had surgery last night, and that operation went well. The focus will be on his recovery in the coming days, after which we will look together at a plan to be able to train fully again.”

Jakobsen added to the team statement: “I really enjoyed being on the road with the team again and doing what I love most — cycling and racing. This is of course a challenge, but hopefully I can start training again soon, and from there we will make a plan for any upcoming races.”

Meanwhile, Mathieu van der Poel won Stage 3 and currently sits second overall behind Arnaud De Lie. The Renewi Tour concludes Sunday.