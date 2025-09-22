Factor Bikes threatens to drop Israel-Premier Tech over Israeli licence

Oh boy.

Israel-Premier Tech is facing growing pressure across the cycling world, with its main bike sponsor threatening to cut ties and multiple races and host cities signalling they will not welcome the Israeli-licensed squad in 2026.

Factor CEO Rob Gitelis told Cyclingnews he has already warned the team it must shed its Israeli identity if the partnership is to continue.

“I have already indicated it to the team: without a name and flag change, we will not continue as a sponsor,” Gitelis said.

Factor has reportedly conveyed the message directly to team owner Sylvan Adams, despite the two sides only recently extending their collaboration.

The backlash intensified during this year’s Vuelta a España. During the Spanish Grand Tour, pro-Palestinian demonstrations disrupted several stages. Demonstrations ultimately forced the cancellation of the finale in Madrid as well as podium ceremonies.

Races cut ties

Organizers of the stage race O Gran Camiño recently confirmed the team will not be invited back in 2026.

“It’s not a simple situation,” race director and former pro Ezequiel Mosquera told Marca. “Any organizer who had them last year is probably asking themselves the same questions we are now.”

Israel-Premier Tech raced the event in 2022 and again this year, with Ottawa’s Derek Gee winning the overall before leaving the squad in August. Even before the unrest in Spain, smaller protests had taken place during the team’s visits to Galicia.

Mosquera said the Vuelta scenes created “maximum tension” for riders, staff and organizers. He called the atmosphere “very difficult to manage.” He stressed that O Gran Camiño’s goal is to showcase the region’s heritage and tourism while keeping a strong sporting focus. Mosquera added that declining to invite the team was about safeguarding the race’s identity.

In the Canary Islands, officials have said Gran Canaria will refuse to host the Vuelta’s finish in 2026 if the team is involved.

Political opposition

Opposition has also grown in Barcelona. The city is set to host the Tour de France Grand Départ in 2026. City sports councillor David Escudé told Betevé that officials are already looking at ways to prevent a repeat of the scenes in the Vuelta.

“We want the teams that compete under the Israeli flag, in the same way that has happened with Russia, to stop competing with this flag,” Escudé said. “This is not only about cycling. There must be restrictions on all international events for teams that participate with the Israeli flag. Sport cannot be used to whitewash what is happening.”

Pushback abroad

The protests have not been limited to Europe. In September, demonstrations also surrounded the Grands Prix Cyclistes in Quebec City and Montreal here in Canada. (Although racing was not disrupted.) During the Vuelta Israel-Premier Tech removed “Israel” from its jerseys. At the Canadian races the squad asked to be listed as IPT in official results.

The ProTeam, which is slated to step up to the WorldTour in 2026, is co-owned by Israeli-Canadian billionaire Sylvan Adams. Of its 32 riders, only three are Israeli; the majority are Canadian, American, European or from New Zealand.

It should be noted that the State of Israel is not a sponsor or officially aligned with the team. Premier Tech is a Canadian sponsor, so it would make sense to register the soon-to-be WorldTour team in Canada. Which, by the way, would be a first.