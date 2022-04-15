Riders fire back after UCI floats fall Paris-Roubaix as permanent

Should Paris-Roubaix, cycling’s most iconic single-day race, be moved to the fall?

David Lappartient, UCI’s president, casually floated the idea of moving the Spring Classics to a fall calendar spot permanently in an interview with Wielerflits.be. COVID’s shaken traditional calendars up, and Lappartient is using it as an opportunity to question some of cycling’s oldest traditions. Like the idea that Spring Classics should take place in the spring.

“End the season with the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix? That’s something we couldn’t imagine in the past,” Lappartient said. “Now I ask myself: why not? Wouldn’t that open up possibilities in the calendar when we organize these two, perhaps the two largest, monuments at the end of the year.”

Paris-Roubaix was held in the fall of 2021 due to a COVID-related postponement. The races were epic, though maybe less fun for the riders. While some thought the re-scheduled Monument would be missing some of what makes the race so special, that turned out not to be the case.

“On the contrary, this was one of the most heroic editions of ‘l’Enfer du Nord’ in history,” says Lappartient. “I spoke about this with organizer ASO. They indicated that there would never have been any consideration before to change the Paris-Roubaix date. Now they are quite different. In the future, that creates many more possibilities.”

Roubaix’ muddy 2021 was epic, sure. But was it better for fans, riders, or the sport?

Riders fire back

Riders aren’t so sure.

Two of Trek-Segafredo’s Classic’s leaders, Mads Pedersen and Jasper Stuyven were quick to fire back at Lappartient.

“You take the two monuments and move them out of the spring, then you don’t have the spring classics anymore,” Pedersen told VeloNews. “For me, it would be a pity if that’s going to be the decision.”

Stuyven challenged Lappartient to follow through on his promises to improve rider safety instead of promoting a potentially dangerous spectacle.

“I think Lappartient, who is always claiming to care for our rider’s safety, that maybe he should focus on that instead of changing the calendar for maybe again worse weather,” Stuyven said in the same interview. “I am not saying that Roubaix is dangerous,” Stuyven clarified. “The edition we had last year is on the limit. If it was any other race than Roubaix, I think every single rider would say it’s too dangerous. It’s not something that should be every year. Just racing or riding the cobbles is not necessarily dangerous.”

“To be honest I don’t really know why they would want to change it,”Heinrich Haussler added, also speaking with VeloNews. “Maybe they are looking for some spectacular weather with the cold conditions

It makes no sense, but who knows what the idea is behind it.”

Patrick Lefevere said much the same at a Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl press-conference pre-Roubaix.

“Everyone knows I’m an old fashioned guy, so I wouldn’t change it. Maybe the two Covid seasons were a bit special but if he does change things, Lappartient will have to cut the calendar first,” the Belgian said. “There are so many races in August, September and the beginning of October. It is almost impossible to ride all of them.”

The current race structure is more than tradition, Levefere added. It divides the season up in a way that gives riders much-needed rest between Classics, Grand Tours and the fall world championships.

“Once the classic period is over, I think the whole peloton will be happy that they don’t have any pressure for a while. Mentally, that rest is also welcome. I think everyone is happy that these two monuments are now back in the spring.”

A never-ending classics calendar?

The road calendar is long as is. Fall Classics not only mess with tradition, it also extends racer’s season once again.

It also divides fans’ attention, bitting into cyclocross season. Both Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel significantly delayed their ‘cross campaigns due to the fall road calendar.