Family of 20-year-old cyclist killed in Toronto devastated after deadly collision

Sheridan College student Kartik Saini was killed on Wednesday when a pickup driver hit him as he made an illegal right turn in Toronto, and his family is shattered. According to a Toronto Star report, Parveen Saini said that his family has “lost everything” following his death.

Saini was an international student from India, coming to Toronto in September of 2021 to study. The driver was driving a Ford F-250 truck, and was heading west on St. Clair and turned right to go north on Yonge street. Saini was crossing Yonge street and heading eastbound. Right turns are not allowed between 4 and 6 p.m. during the week at that intersection.

Police said that the driver struck the cyclist and continued northbound on Yonge Street with the bike and cyclist lodged underneath the vehicle.

Authorities also said an investigation has begun. “In terms of signage at the intersection, that will all be part of the investigation. Once investigators go through the evidence they will determine whether charges are appropriate.”

Parveen told the Star that Kartik was “a very decent guy.”

Advocates are calling for changes at the intersection, with many calling it a dangerous one. There is only one lane on most of St. Clair, with parked cars on the right hand side creating a tight squeeze for riders.

Missing from @torontopolice's PR about a cyclist killed by a right turning driver was that right turns were not permitted. Now, beside #KarikSaini's memorial another truck parked in the bike lane w impunity. What rules of the road? A larger problem lurks. 📸@CanadaRobin pic.twitter.com/kwhvsn0V2Q — The Biking Lawyer (Dave Shellnutt) (@TheBikingLawyer) November 25, 2022

David Shellnutt, also known as the Biking Lawyer, says that protected intersections can prevent collisions. A protected intersection has a corner island which slows down cars when they are turning. “What a protected intersection does is it forces the car at an angle where they can’t help but see vulnerable riders,” Shellnutt said.