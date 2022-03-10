Family of cyclist killed by driver speaks out at sentencing hearing

Drak Paul, 22, from Toronto was convicted in December of dangerous driving along with fleeing the scene of an accident after killing Daniel Bertini, 54, Richmond Hill with his vehicle. At sentencing, the Crown asked for 2.5 years for Paul. Bertini was a science teacher at Maple’s St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School.

Paul was doing twice the speed limit on his way to work when he lost control, hitting and killing the cyclist just north of King City, Ontario on July 24, 2020. The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop. After his arrest, police discovered Paul’s insurance had been cancelled two years earlier for non-payment of premiums.”

Crown attorney Sean Doyle told the court that a York Regional Police officer had Paul doing 125 km/h as he drove the opposite direction on a road with a 60 km/h speed limit. The officer then turned around in pursuit of the car, before having to give up the chase due to construction.

Doyle estimated Paul’s speed at between 130-140 km/h. A witness at the scene said their car was travelling northbound when the Honda passed another vehicle and almost collided with them, Doyle said. Other witnesses on the scene believed his speed to be at 150 km/h.

After the failed pursuit, Paul was attempting to go up a slight hill just when his rear passenger side tire hit the gravel shoulder he spun out of control, only 2 km north of where he was caught on radar trap by the officer. As the driver lost control, he hit cyclist Bertini, who was travelling northbound.

At the sentencing hearing, Rosy Bertini-Cece, the widow of Bertini, 54, spoke. “The offender left him in a ditch, like an animal, then he pathetically ran away. How do I forgive?”

“Most collisions are preventable,” she said to the court. “Dan’s death is in no way ever to be considered an accident, but it was without a shred of doubt absolutely preventable. The irresponsible, selfish driving behaviour took away the love of my and Zachary’s life. There’s no peace, only a bottomless void that cannot be filled.”