Family of Melissa Hoskins tells court: ‘She didn’t deserve to die’

The family of the late Melissa Hoskins delivered powerful victim impact statements in court on Monday in a South Australian court.

The mother of the former Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskins told court she believes her daughter’s death was a “tragic accident,” despite the heartbreak it’s caused their family, according to ABC.

Hoskins died in December 2023 after being struck by a car driven by her husband, ex-professional cyclist Rohan Dennis, outside their Adelaide home. Dennis later pleaded guilty to one aggravated charge of creating a likelihood of harm. More serious charges were dropped.

In emotional victim impact statements, Hoskins’s mother Amanda said she knew Dennis didn’t mean to harm her daughter, but the grief was overwhelming.

“She didn’t deserve this,” Amanda Hoskins said. “Her death is so unfair and tragic. Rohan, you loved Melissa. I believe this was a tragic accident—but one that should never have happened. Your temper is your downfall.”

Melissa’s sister, Jessica Locke, expressed anger at the lack of apology from Dennis.

“Neither I nor my family have received any kind of apology,” she told the court. “If anything, Rohan acts like he’s the victim. That overwhelms me with sadness and anger.”

Prosecutors said Dennis wasn’t criminally responsible for Hoskins’s death, but had been reckless, continuing to drive as she clung to the vehicle. The couple had reportedly argued about kitchen renovations that evening.

Peter Hoskins, Melissa’s father, also addressed the court.

“Melissa did not deserve to die and she certainly did not deserve the death that she suffered,” he said.

Defence lawyer Jane Abbey KC said Dennis believed driving away was the safest way to defuse the situation. He didn’t realize Melissa was on or near the car until after the crash.

“She was his wife, and he loved her,” Abbey said. “He is deeply grieving.”

While the charge carries a potential seven-year sentence, both prosecution and defence supported a suspended sentence, citing the unique circumstances and Dennis’s responsibilities as a father.

Dennis will be sentenced in May.