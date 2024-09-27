Family of Muriel Furrer asks UCI to continue world championships

The UCI Cycling and Para-Cycling road world Championships in Zurich 2024 will proceed, according to a joint statement from the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), Swiss Cycling, and the Zurich 2024 Local Organiing Committee.

Swiss rider Muriel Furrer suffered a severe crash on Thursday, during the women’s junior road race at the 2024 UCI road and para-cycling world championships in Zurich. The cause of the accident is still unknown. Furrer was airlifted to hospital with a serious head injury, and she remains in critical condition. According to SRF, she underwent emergency surgery after suffering a severe cranio-cerebral injury.

The exact circumstances of the crash remain unclear, and investigations by the relevant authorities are ongoing, the UCI said on Thursday. No further information has been released on the details of the crash.

Racing to continue

However, after consultation with her family, the race will continue.

“The family wishes the World Championships to continue according to the programme. Muriel Furrer’s state of health remains very critical. The UCI, Swiss Cycling and the Zurich 2024 Local Organising Committee remain extremely concerned,” a statement read. “The programme will start with the men’s C1 and C2 para-cycling races, followed by the competitions in the men’s T1-2 and women’s T1-2 categories. In the afternoon, the men’s U23 will ride from Uster to Zurich for the world championship title.”

The statement concluded by saying that “Investigations into the course of the accident by the responsible authorities are still ongoing. Further explanations will follow at a later date.”

The 18-year-old took double silver in the time trial and road race at this year’s Swiss road nationals championships. As well as road, she also races ‘cross and MTB. In 2024, she took silver at the Swiss cyclocross nationals as well as bronze in the junior XCO.

The staff at Canadian Cycling Magazine join the rest of the cycling community in hoping for a positive outcome for Muriel.