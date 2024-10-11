Family of Muriel Furrer speaks publicly for the first time

Almost two weeks after Muriel Furrer’s death, her family has publicly shared their grief for the first time. In a heartfelt obituary, they express the profound sorrow felt by loved ones and friends during this difficult time.

Furrer died during the 2024 UCI junior world championship road race. Initial reports from Zurich police indicate that she sustained severe brain injuries and was airlifted to Zurich University Hospital, where she succumbed the following day.

Amid the sorrow, questions remain

It has been confirmed that the crash occurred during a downhill segment in Küsnacht, with no signs of third-party involvement or witnesses. Furrer was found unconscious off the route, but the exact timing of the accident remains unclear, which is a significant point of contention following the tragedy.

“Our hearts are broken, our sorrow indescribable. At the home world championship in Zurich, during your beloved cycling, you crossed the finish line into the heavenly realm. We are infinitely grateful for your wonderful love and joy that you have given us, and we entrust you to our Almighty God,” the family stated in a message posted on social media.

Der tragische Tod von Muriel an unserer Heim-Rad-WM, auf die sie sich so sehr freute, hat uns zutiefst erschüttert und lässt uns fassungslos zurück. Das LOK Zürich 2024 trauert mit der Familie Furrer, den Angehörigen und Freunden von Muriel und der Radsportgemeinschaft.



The family also announced that Muriel Furrer’s urn has already been interred, with a memorial service planned for Nov. 8 in Uster, a town in the canton of Zurich.

Improved safety needed in cycling

At a press conference on Oct. 2, organizer Oliver Senn emphasized the need for improved safety measures in cycling. He expressed hope for a thorough discussion on necessary changes within the sport, stating, “There have been too many deaths. The world federation oversees the regulations, and we have informed the UCI of the urgency to intensify this discussion. We are delivering information to the authorities, and questions arise daily, but we are not actively inquiring about the status of the investigation.”

Pro cyclist Juan Ayuso also commented on the tragedy, highlighting the many unanswered questions surrounding Furrer’s death. He criticized the situation, claiming that Furrer had to wait an hour for medical treatment. “I find that disgraceful, and it’s something that should never happen.” Ayuso specifically directed his criticism at the UCI for not allowing radio communication during the world championships, suggesting this contributed to the delay in Furrer’s treatment.

“I don’t understand how we can be at a world championship without earpiece communication. That small detail could save a life,” he asserted. “There are so many questions.”

At the Swiss national road championships earlier this year, the 18-year-old took double silver in both the time trial and road race. In addition to road cycling, she also competed in cyclocross and mountain biking. In 2024, she earned silver at the Swiss cyclocross nationals and bronze in the junior XCO event.