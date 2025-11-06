Famous junior race in Europe may be cancelled

The future of one of Europe’s oldest-running junior cycling races is hanging in the balance. Organizers of the Jeugdtour Assen, a weeklong youth stage race in the Netherlands that has launched countless cycling careers, say they may be forced to cancel the 2026 edition unless new volunteers step forward soon.

A fixture in junior racing

The Jeugdtour Assen, founded nearly 60 years ago, has long been a stepping stone for young riders dreaming of the professional ranks.

“If no new people join, there will be no Jeugdtour 2026,” the event’s organizing foundation wrote in a statement on its website this week. The message from the Stichting Ondersteuning Wielersport, which has run the event for decades, described the appeal as a “cry for help.”

Like many local race organizers across the Netherlands, the Jeugdtour team says rising bureaucracy, stricter regulations, and a dwindling volunteer base have made it increasingly difficult to keep the event running. “We’re responsible for ensuring the safety of 600 riders,” the group explained. “That requires certified traffic marshals. And daily course closures, and countless behind-the-scenes tasks. Our volunteers are incredible, but they’re getting older—and there simply aren’t enough of them.”

Deadline to save the race looms

The organization has set Dec. 1 as a hard deadline for new helpers to sign up. Without additional support—ranging from course crews to drivers, safety personnel, and canteen staff—the 59th edition, scheduled for July 27–Aug. 1, 2026, will be cancelled.

“We’re asking the cycling community to step up,” the statement continues. “Give us extra hands. Come help. Otherwise, we’ll have to make the painful decision that there will be no Jeugdtour next year.”

The Jeugdtour Assen isn’t just for junior boys; it features races for both boys and girls across multiple age groups. It starts with riders as young as 8 in the youngest category and going up to juniors. The racing takes place in several spots in the area, including the local wielerbane (bike track) some of the surrounding roads. Some years riders also get to race on the famous TT Circuit Assen. It’s usually reserved for motorcycles.

This year’s edition was won by a Canadian, too. Monty Rigby (PNW Racing Foundation) took the overall of the 2025 event.