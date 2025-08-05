Fan risks chaos to snatch sweater off road in final sprint at Tour de Pologne

Just when you thought the Tour de Pologne couldn’t get any weirder, a man jumped over the race barriers during a high-speed bunch sprint — all to rescue a sweater. The bizarre moment came in the closing seconds of Tuesday’s stage in Legnica. With the peloton storming toward the line and Dutch sprinter Olav Kooij winding up what would become a winning move, a man suddenly climbed over the hoardings and onto the course — not to join the race, but to grab an abandoned piece of clothing lying in the middle of the road.

He crouched to scoop it up just metres ahead of the charging riders. Then he scrambled back over the fencing with seconds to spare.

Annnnd of course, TV footage captured the incident in full.

One commentator summed it up simply: “He saved the race!” It wasn’t the first unexpected interruption of the day. Earlier in the stage, a dog briefly ran onto the course, triggering a flurry of panic in the peloton — but no crashes.

Fortunately, the final sprint — and everyone in it — escaped unscathed. But the sweater-snatching spectator may have stolen the show. Usually in pro cycling, it seems like it’s errant spectators that can cause — or nearly cause — disaster.

The sweater could have got caught in someone’s spokes and, oh boy, that would be no bueno. Stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne was 199.7 km from Wrocław to Legnica.

There are two Canadians racing, including Pier-André Côté of Israel–Premier Tech. The former national individual time trial champion finished 26th. Originally, the Gaspé, Que., rider finished 27th — but British superstar Matthew Brennan, who finished two spots ahead, was relegated and received a yellow card.

While leading out Kooij, the Visma–Lease a Bike rider looked back and accidentally blocked Fernando Gaviria. The Movistar rider thankfully reacted quickly to avoid what could have been a brutal crash.

Race officials blamed Brennan, handing him a relegation and a yellow card. It doesn’t affect his GC standing, but a second offence will see him disqualified.

The other Canuck in the mix is Michael Leonard (INEOS Grenadiers). He finished in the bunch in 107th. The Tour de Pologne is seven days long, with the final stage being a short time trial in Wieliczka.

The race is being broadcast on FloBikes.com.

Check out the incident below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TNT Sports Cycling (@tntsportscycling)

Affiliate links present. Canadian Cycling Magazine may receive commissions