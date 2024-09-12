Fat biking is great; but I’ll never do it

Let’s be honest: fat biking is a bit ridiculous. Sure, some people love the idea of riding oversized tires through snow and sand. They talk about the stability and traction these bikes provide on snow-covered trails or sandy beaches. Sounds great in theory, right? But if you’ve actually tried it, you’ll know it’s not all it’s cracked up to be.

My fat biking experience: no coasting allowed

I was one of the early guinea pigs, hopping a fat bike in 2012. I had grand plans—riding my local mountain bike trails all winter, staying fit and never forgetting the awesome feeling of coasting around on a bike. But you know what never happens on a fat bike? Coasting.

Fat bikes always require pedal assistance. These things simply don’t roll. Whether you’re dropping into a downhill trail or cruising on smooth pavement, the pedals never stop turning. It’s like riding with the brakes on—but they’re not. It’s just the constant resistance.

Wondering if your freewheel is super loud or super quiet? Don’t. You’ll never hear it because your freehub will always be engaged.

Traction comes with drag

Sure, those giant tires provide great traction, but they also create a ton of drag. It’s a real drag—literally. Some people swear by dropping the tire pressure down to 5 PSI for riding in snow. I tried that too, and trust me, it only makes things worse. Riding a fat bike with nearly flat tires in fresh snow? That’s pure misery.

Fat bike trails: rarely worth the effort

I’ve heard people rave about local trail systems groomed for fat bikes. I’ve tried them, and maybe once a year, when the freeze/thaw cycle is just right, the conditions are almost tolerable. But even then, a slight misstep off the 12-inch-wide trail, and you’re walking your bike after getting a faceful of snow. If I wanted to enjoy a sport that’s fun once a year, I’d buy a snowmobile.

It’s okay to skip winter rides

It’s perfectly fine not to ride your bike every day of the year. You don’t need a fat bike to prove your love for cycling. I’ll still consider you a cyclist if you take the winter off.

Wanna explore new terrain? Go skiing

Yes, fat bikes can handle extreme terrain like the ice roads of James Bay. But you know what handles it better? Skis. There’s a reason so many cyclists switch to skiing in the winter. Skiing is actually fun. Downhill skiing is really fun, XC not so much, but hell, I’ll take a pair of misery sticks over a fat bike any day of the week.