Fatal July collision contributes to end of Okanagan Granfondo

The Okanagan Granfondo will no longer take place, its organizers confirmed on Oct. 2. The decision comes months after a tragic collision during this year’s event left a Vancouver woman dead and two other cyclists seriously injured.

Jodi Cross, the race’s executive director, told Black Press Media that the incident “put an enormous strain on many of our volunteers and staff, which pales in comparison to the impact felt by the family, friends, and fellow cyclists of those directly impacted.” She admitted the tragedy “played a role” in the decision to end the race. The victim was identified as lifelong Lower Mainland volunteer Ava Choy.

“It feels like the right time to pivot and explore new opportunities,” she said. Cross also cited rising operational costs as a validating factor in moving away from the traditional event.

The organizers put out a statement praising the event, highlighting how it was a tough call.

“After 14 incredible years, it’s time to say goodbye to the Okanagan Granfondo. Since that very first ride in 2011, more than 25,000 cyclists have joined us on the start line in Penticton, creating unforgettable moments on the roads of the South Okanagan. What started as a bold idea grew into a signature event that brought riders from across Canada and beyond to experience the challenge, camaraderie, and joy of cycling together,” it read.

This decision wasn’t easy, but it feels like the right moment to shift gears. OG Events will be exploring new ways to bring cyclists together, including possible gravel ride and race opportunities right here in the Okanagan. As the cycling world evolves, we’re excited to evolve with i

OG Events, the organization behind the Granfondo, suggested it may launch a gravel cycling event in the region, aligning with trends in the sport. Cross also emphasized continuing Athina’s ride, connected to the Granfondo, which has helped raise over $400,000 for the Desmoid Foundation of Canada, a cause personal to her family.

The cancellation of Penticton’s iconic ride follows similar safety-driven decisions in other events, including Vancouver Island’s CrossFondo, where safety measures and escalating costs also led to a shutdown. Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield praised the Granfondo’s legacy, saying it “etched its place into Penticton’s sporting event history” and that, while the chapter ends, “times change. Gears shift. And just as events pivot, so must we.”