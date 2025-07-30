FDJ-SUEZ manager ‘just influenced by Demi’ — Visma DS slams Vollering ‘drama’ after crash

Just like in the men’s edition, the war of words has spilled into the Tour de France Femmes.

Visma’s Jos van Emden didn’t hold back when asked about FDJ-SUEZ’s Stephen Delcourt reaction to Demi Vollering’s crash in Stage 3 of the Tour de France Femmes.

“Let me be very clear: what he said is ridiculous,” Van Emden said afterwards De Telegraaf. “I have no respect for those comments. He wants a little peloton of eight riders, with Demi totally protected. Come on — this is sport. Nothing happened that crossed the line. He’s just influenced by Demi. By her dramatic behaviour.”

On the crash

Delcourt, manager of the FDJ-SUEZ team, claimed some teams were “playing with lives” and showed “a lack of respect” in the peloton — comments that enraged Van Emden, sports director at Visma – Lease a Bike.

“Demi acts like she should be racing in a bubble. Yes, she’s the best rider. But that doesn’t mean everyone should move aside,” he added. “And Delcourt saying lives were at stake? That’s just not reality. If that’s how you see it, you need to find another sport.”

Fenix-Deceuninck manager Philip Roodhooft also disagreed with Delcourt, albeit, a bit less blunt.

“What happened Monday was a racing incident,” he said. “I can’t imagine anyone cutting someone off on purpose. This is racing.”

After the Dutchwoman’s crash, the team conducted additional medical examinations on Tuesday morning. According to the team doctor, the risk of concussion was excluded and Vollering was cleared to continue to race.

The Tour de France Femmes heads to the hills Wednesday after two stages that were flat and made for sprinters. Victoria’s Sarah van Dam was tenth on Tuesday, with Lorena Wiebes taking her second consecutive bunch sprint win in Poitiers. Visma – Lease a Bike’s Marianne Vos kept the yellow jersey. Check back here on Canadian Cycling Magazine for a report after the racing is done!