Federal agents are trying to locate Kaitlin Armstrong for the murder of Moriah Wilson

On May 11, news came out that gravel racer Moriah Wilson was killed under suspicious circumstances. After the Austin police investigated, the municipal court issued an arrest warrant for Kaitlin Armstrong, for murder in the first degree. Armstrong was living with Colin Strickland, also an American gravel racer. Strickland is a well-known pro cyclist, who previously won the Unbound gravel race. Armstrong is listed as Strickland’s “partner and financial guru” on his company’s website.

Strickland posted a statement on Friday, clarifying his situation with Wilson expressing his remorse about “his proximity to this horrible crime.” This was following news that he had previously had a romantic relationship with both Armstrong and Wilson.

As of Saturday, Armstrong has not been arrested. Austin Statesmen reporter, Tony Plohetski, tweeted the authorities have said they haven’t found Kaitlin Armstrong’s black Jeep Cherokee, and believe it’s possible she could be still driving it or abandoned it around Austin.

According to a report on CNN, the US Marshals Service is now conducting a fugitive investigation into the whereabouts of 34-year-old Armstrong. Currently, investigators believe Armstrong was jealous of Wilson, because the cyclist had previously been in a relationship with Armstrong’s boyfriend, as per an affidavit and other court documents. Furthermore, an anonymous caller contacted Austin police on May 14, saying she was with Armstrong in January when Armstrong learned Strickland had been having a romantic relationship with Wilson. This made Armstrong so angry, she said she wanted to kill Wilson.

No one has seen or heard from Armstrong since the killing of Wilson. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.