Fem van Empel to step back from racing

In a surprise announcement, Visma – Lease a Bike has said that the multiple world ‘cross champion is taking a break from racing.

“The demands of professional sport require continuous focus and dedication, which can be challenging. Right now, the best decision for Fem is to take a break and focus on her mental well-being,” a statement read. “Together with the team, she has chosen to prioritize her health before returning to competition.”

Van Empel, 22, has ridden for the team since 2023 and has a contract until 2027.

“In recent years, I’ve been on an incredible journey – winning three world and European titles at the highest level of cyclocross. This has required a lot of dedication and daily commitment. Right now, I’m facing some challenges,” she said. “After discussing it with the team, we’ve decided that taking a break from racing is the best step for my mental health and well-being. I’ll focus on my recovery with the goal of coming back stronger.”

The team’s statement went on to say they fully support Fem in taking the time and space she needs. “We will stand by her side throughout this journey and wish her a smooth recovery,” it read.