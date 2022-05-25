Female cyclist stabbed by motorist in Toronto

A female cyclist was stabbed by a motorist on Saturday, according to a Toronto police report. In the early morning a male and female cyclist were riding in the north east part of the city, when they were approached by a car. The motorist then got out of the car and began chasing the male cyclist, who managed to escape the attacker. However, the suspect then circled back and stabbed the woman several times and fled.

Thankfully, the authorities are reporting that the female cyclist’s condition is not life-threatening and she is in stable condition.

Police are asking the public to come forward if they have any more information. The car is four-door Honda or Toyota, and has dark tinted windows.

Any person who may have information is asked to call the police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).