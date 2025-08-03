Ferrand-Prévot the first French winner of Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot is the first French winner in four editions of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, securing her yellow jersey by triumphing on Sunday’s final stage. The Visma-Lease a Bike rider abandoned road cycling for mountain biking before returning this season and winning Paris-Roubaix. Last year’s champion Katarzyna Niewiadoma jumped on the final podium at the expense of Sarah Gigante. Canada’s Nadia Gontova was top Canadian in 10th.

The GC Situation Overnight

In earning France’s third consecutive stage win, Ferrand-Prévot took a 2:37 lead over impressive Aussie Gigante. Niewiadoma wanted Gigante’s podium spot and would attack her on the descents. Vollering might be worried about EF Education-Oatly’s demon descender Kerbaol nicking her fourth.

1) Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France/Visma-Lease a Bike) 26:16:11

2) Sarah Gigante (Australia/AG Insurance-Soudal) +2:37

3) Demi Vollering (The Netherlands/FDJ-Suez) +3:18

4) Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland/Canyon-SRAM) +3:40

Vallieres was sitting in 18th place and had a great chance of eclipsing Clara Emond’s best GC result for a Canadian in the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, 23rd.

The Course

Sunday’s menu? Three climbs, none of them averaging less than 7.1 percent. The Col de Joux Plane was smack dab in the middle of Sunday’s final stage and featured a dodgy descent, and the final 25-km stretch was a long uphill drag which grew steeper near the finish in Châtel Les Portes du Soleil.

Having dropped from fifth to 12th on the Col de la Madeleine, Anna van der Breggen broke away with a teammate. When Lotte Kopecky and Lucinda Brand bridged over, SD Worx-Protime had a trio out front.

Sixteen kilometres into the race, Gigante already had a descending deficit. Niewiadoma and Vollering and their teams worked to distance both Gigante and Ferrand-Prévot. The GC battle doomed the SD Worx breakaway.

Gigante and PFP’s group merged with Niewiadoma and Vollering’s before the first categorized climb. At the 28 km mark came Cat. 1 Côte d’Arâches-la-Frasse. Van der Breggen continued to make moves. These attacks popped the yellow jersey’s teammates off the back, Visma having worked hard to close the gaps between the groups. Finally, van der Breggen got loose and took a minute on the Ferrand-Prévot set by the crest. Vallieres fell away from the favourites group.

Maeva Squiban took eight QOM points on the climb and was eight points away from the polka dot jersey. At the day’s intermediate sprint at Morillon, Vallieres’ huge group reunited with the yellow jersey group, and green jersey Lorena Wiebes grabbed the second-most points.

Van der Breggen started up the Col de Joux Plane 1:45 ahead of the peloton. A big crash disrupted the yellow jersey group right at the foot. Niewiadoma and Kerbaol were among those who went down. The 2024 champion popped up quickly, but Vallieres had to go back to help Kerbaol.

Gigante accelerated again and again, not able to shift her main rivals. By the peak, van der Breggen had 44 seconds on the favourites group and 3:15 on the unfortunate Kerbaol, Vallieres even farther down the road.

Vollering attacked over the top to try to budge Gigante out of second. Niewiadoma pitched in to attempt to bump the Aussie off the podium. Gigante lost ground but fought hard to stay in the reckoning. It was all in vain.

Cat. 1 Col du Corbier was the final categorized climb of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes. Van der Breggen was sopped up and spat out with 4.5 km to climb.

Gigante gone, Kerbaol gone, seventh-place Pauliena Rooijakkers gone–Ferrand-Prévot’s teammate Juliette Labous and companions Dominika Włodarczyk and Niamh Fisher-Black were moving up the GC. On the final uncategorized climb of the fourth edition, Vollering accelerated first, but it would Ferrand-Prévot hitting the gas and soloing towards the finish line.

The yellow jersey’s stage victory was her second in a row and the fourth French win in a row.

Vallieres kept her 18th on GC and Gontova moved up to 23rd.

The TDFF was the final “Grand Tour” of the UCI Women’s WorldTour, Vollering having claimed the Vuelta España Femenina and Elisa Longo Borghini taking the Giro d’Italia Women.

The next round of the 2025 UCI Women’s WorldTour is the 4th Tour de Romandie Féminin starting on August 15.



2025 Tour de France Femmes Stage 9

1) Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France/Visma-Lease a Bike) 3:47:24

2) Demi Vollering (The Netherlands/FDJ-Suez) +3:18

3) Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland/Canyon-SRAM) +3:40

10) Nadia Gontova (Canada/Winspace Orange Seal) +9:26

25) Magdeleine Vallieres (Canada/EF Education-Oatly) +13:21

2025 Tour de France Femmes Final GC

1) Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France/Visma-Lease a Bike) 29:54:24

2) Demi Vollering (The Netherlands/FDJ-Suez) +3:42

3) Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland/Canyon-SRAM) +4:09

4) Dominika Włodarczyk (Poland/UAE-ADQ) +5:45

5) Niamh Fisher-Black (New Zealand/Lidl-Trek) +6:25

18) Magdeleine Vallieres (Canada/EF Education-Oatly) +37:10

23) Nadia Gontova (Canada/Winspace Orange Seal) +41:22