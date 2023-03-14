Final stage of Paris-Nice marred with near-disaster for chase group

The final stage of Paris-Nice featured an impressive display of power by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates.) The former Tour de France winner also took the overall win. But behind him a bunch of riders narrowly avoided a disastrous day after a car got on the course. Halfway into the 117 km stage in Nice, a group that was chasing back on averted what could have been a terrible collision.

Pogačar attacked like an absolutely boss on the final climbs soloed away into Nice, taking his third stage victory. He also won the points, the young rider jerseys and the yellow. The Slovenian has only raced 13 days thus far in 2023, and he’s taken 9 victories.

But behind his dramatic win, something else was going on.

Soudal-QuickStep’s Florian Sénéchal posted a tweet of the screenshot of the event, calling it a “death race.”

Another day in the death race 😡 pic.twitter.com/gJWNN1EHHA — Florian Senechal-Staelens (@flosenech) March 12, 2023

Check out the moment the riders had to deal with the vehicle below. Scary stuff.