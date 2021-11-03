Final UCI Rankings for the 2021 road season

After a long year of racing, the 2021 rankings have been finalized. It should surprise no one that in the elite men’s category, Slovenian Tadej Pogačar finished the season off as number one. He dominated both the individual UCI world ranking and the stage race individual UCI world ranking.

Belgian Wout van Aert finished at the top of the one-day race individual UCI world ranking. In the teams world ranking, the Belgian squad Deceuninck–Quick-Step took first, while Belgium was the top-ranked nation.

In the women’s elite category, Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten finished the season at the top of both the individual UCI World Ranking and the individual UCI Women’s WorldTour Ranking. The teams UCI world ranking was dominated by Dutch squad Team SD Worx and the nations UCI World Ranking by the Netherlands.

The teams UCI women’s WorldTour Ranking also went to Team SD Worx, while the New Zealander Niamh Fischer-Black finished at the top of the youth ranking.

2021 UCI men’s world ranking

Individual Ranking (overall)

1. Tadej Pogačar (SLO), 5,363 points

2. Wout van Aert (BEL), 4,382

3. Primož Roglič (SLO), 3,924

Individual Ranking (one-day races)

1. Wout van Aert (BEL), 3,016 points

2. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA), 2,523

3. Tadej Pogačar (SLO), 1,915

Individual Ranking (stage races):

1. Tadej Pogačar (SLO), 3,423 points

2. Primož Roglič (SLO), 2,499

3. Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (COL), 2,187

Teams Ranking

1. Deceuninck – Quick-Step (BEL), 15,641.21 points

2. Ineos Grenadiers (GBR), 14,998.66

3. Jumbo – Visma (NED), 12,914.67

Nations Ranking:

1. Belgium, 14,349.33 points

2. Slovenia, 11,993

3. France, 11,541.67

2021 UCI women’s world ranking

Individual Ranking

1. Annemiek van Vleuten (NED), 5,053.33 points

2. Elisa Longo Borghini (ITA), 3,485

3. Marianne Vos (NED) 3,378

Teams Ranking:

1. Team SD Worx (NED), 12,389.99 points

2. Trek – Segafredo (USA), 9,158.66

3. Movistar Team Women (ESP), 9,067.66

Nations Ranking

1. The Netherlands, 16,147.99 points

2. Italy, 8,411

3. Denmark, 4,338.99

2021 UCI Women’s WorldTour ranking

Individual Ranking

1. Annemiek van Vleuten (NED), 3,177 points

2. Demi Vollering (NED), 2,563

3. Elisa Longo Borghini (ITA), 2,509

Teams Ranking

1. Team SD Worx (NED), 8,572 points

2. Trek – Segafredo (USA), 5,263

3. Movistar Team Women (ESP), 5,043

Youth Ranking

1. Niamh Fisher-Black (NZL), 34 points

2. Evita Muzic (FRA), 32

3. Mariia Novolodskaia (RUS), 22