Find out the three Canadians heading to the Tour de France

Israel-Premier Tech released its lineup for the 2024 Tour de France on Friday and 37.5 percent on the outfit is Canadian, with Derek Gee, Hugo Houle and Guillaume Boivin making the team. It’s the second consecutive year that three Canadians have represented IPT in La Tour. As expected, Michael Woods isn’t on the squad; he’s racing the road nationals this weekend.

This will be the fifth consecutive Tour start for Houle, the fourth consecutive start for Boivin and Gee’s debut.

Houle memorably won the 16th stage of the 2022 edition into Foix, the first Canadian to take a stage since Steven Bauer in 1988.

After his amazing podium in the Critérium du Dauphiné, Gee will be hunting stages but keeping his nose in the GC fight. Since Steve Williams has cooled off since his strong late winter and spring, Gee is Israel-Premier Tech’s hottest rider.