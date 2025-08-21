Finish strong this summer with NamedSport’s new gels and energy Bars
New fuelling options are available now–tasty and effectivePhoto by: Matt Stetson
There’s still plenty of summer left, and why not cap it off with some delicious new fuelling options? Uno Imports has a few new choices for you from NamedSport. Gels are a great way to get carbs and calories in your system–especially if it’s on a fast group or gravel ride or race.
For longer rides or races, you usually want to add some bars. But bars are also a great way to get some carbs before or after the ride. Plus they taste great.
Race Fuel Gels
Gels can be the difference between getting dropped on a group ride or race, or making it all the way.
These are designed for endurance athletes, combining maltodextrin and fructose in a precise 1:0.8 ratio for optimal carbohydrate delivery.
Carbohydrates: 40g per 60ml gel
Dual carb source: Maltodextrin and Fructose (1:0.8 ratio)
Glucose intake: Up to 120g CHO/h, highly gut-friendly
Flavours: Iced Mojito, Lemon Frost, Fresh Orange
Use: Take 1 gel per day before, during, or after activity
Each gel is $4.75
Energy Bars
When you need something solid, tasty, low-fat carbohydrate bars with extruded rice and fruit purée are perfect for sustained energy before or during rides.
Carbohydrates: 30g per 35g bar
Low fat, vegetarian friendly
Flavours: Apricot, Strawberry, Banana, Peach, Wild Berries
Ingredients highlight: Real fruit purées, cold-pressed sunflower oil
Box of 12, $33
To learn more, head on over to UnoImports.com