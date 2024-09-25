First look: the all-new Devinci Troy

Ten years ago, Devinci introduced the Troy—a trail bike designed to hold its own against long-travel enduro rigs. Now with the release of the fifth-generation model, the Troy is a serious contender in the mountain biking world.

The fifth generation Troy

According to Devinci, this latest iteration of the Troy is the most advanced aluminum frame they’ve ever built. Devinci has refined nearly every aspect of the Troy. Handcrafted in Canada it is backed by a lifetime warranty. They bumped up the travel to 150 mm in the rear and a 160 mm fork. Devinci is also offering the Troy ST or short travel version that has a 130 mm rear and 140 mm fork. Of course it wouldn’t be a modern bike without a burrito holder under the bottle cage and this new Troy features that too. Internal routing provides clean lines, without the headache of maintaining complex headset routing. The Split Pivot suspension design claims to separate acceleration forces from braking forces for a smooth ride with small bump compliance, plus increased traction and pedal stroke efficiency.

The Troy

Coming stock as a MX this bike is fully capable of running a 29″ wheel in front and back. A flip chip ensures the bike’s geometry stays the same no matter what wheel size you run.

With a maximum rear tire clearance of 29″x2.5″ or 27.5″x2.6″ it features a Boost 148 design with a 55 mm chainline.

The S and M sizes have shorter chainstays (432 mm) while the L and XL have longer chainstays (442 mm). This allows for a fully balanced ride feel on the trail, while size-specific front triangles improve stability and handling. Coming in gloss/matcha here’s the number you’re really looking for: $7,399 CAD and it weighs 35.38 lbs.

The Troy ST

This short travel version of the Troy has a 130 mm rear and 140 mm fork. The M-to-XL models come as a full 29″ bike while the XS-to-S bikes come as 27.5″ rides. There are also shorter chainstays on sizes XS, S and M (435 mm) and longer chainstays on sizes L and XL (445 mm). Again this is for a fully balanced ride feel on the trail.

Coming in gloss/stoneware orange, here are the numbers you’re looking for: the Troy ST retails for $6,999 CAD and weighs 33.95 lbs.