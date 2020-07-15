First UCI stage race since March sees stage 1 cancelled with 30-km to go after vehicle accident

The first UCI stage race since Paris-Nice ended early on March 14, Poland’s Dookoła Mazowsza, saw its first day cancelled with 30-km to go after a civilian motorcycle crashed into a race van, killing its rider.

The race seems to be over. Civilian motor bike was on the circuit and crashed. No riders were involved, but the race has been cancelled.

The race ended as police investigated the incident.

Daniele Calosso, sports director of Iseo Serrature Rime Carnovali team, told Gazzetta dello Sport, “Unfortunately, the motorcyclist was hit in the center by a yellow van that did not notice his arrival. When we got there, both the health workers and the police were on the road. Now we are in the hotel waiting for news. The atmosphere is really sad.”

Ben Perry was the most experienced of three Canadians racing for Israel Start-Up Nation’s Continental outfit in Poland. Carson Miles and Robin Plamondon are Perry’s compatriot teammates.

Maximum Anti-Climax: Stage 1 canceled after a civilian crashes with moto on parcours.

CCC is another WorldTour squad with a development team in the four-stage race.

The cancellation of Stage 1 puts all the more importance on Thursday’s time trial. This is the 63rd edition of Dookoła Mazowsza.