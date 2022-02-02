Five sixths of WorldTour Canadians have started their seasons

It’s February, which means that the road racing season has gotten underway, and as of Tuesday five sixths of the Canadians had started their seasons, with only Michael Woods yet to roll.

Woods’ compatriots on Israel-Premier Tech have raced either in France and Spain. New addition Hugo Houle and Canadian champion Guillaume Boivin kicked off 2022 with French race Grand Prix Cycliste de Marseille La Marseillaise, a 1.1-ranked competition in which Houle was 18th and Boivin was 88th. Another Canadian, Derek Gee, from the Israel Cycling Academy, was 69th.

James Piccoli and Alexander Cataford both contested the 1.1-rated Spanish race Trofeo Calvia on January 26, before Piccoli carried on with the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana and Trofeo Pollença-Port d’Andratx. Piccoli was very consistent in the trio of races: 26th, 26th and 24th. He also was in the Calvia breakaway and earned the best climber prize.

It's official: first race, first podium Breakaway man James Piccoli 🇨🇦 takes the podium as the best climber of the day.#YallaIPT#TrofeoCalvia #ChallengeMallorca pic.twitter.com/QB5AbTm78P — Israel – Premier Tech / Israel Cycling Academy (@IsraelPremTech) January 26, 2022

Also in the GP Cycliste de Marseille La Marseillaise was Groupama-FDJ’s Antoine Duchesne, who finished in the same group as Boivin and Gee in 66th.

Duchesne, Boivin and Houle will all tackle Wednesday’s French affair Etoile de Bessèges-Tour du Gard, while Piccoli stays in Spain for the 2.Pro-rated Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage race. Human Powered Health will race Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana as well, with Canada’s Pier-André Coté slated to start.

Woods’ first race will be the 2.Pro stage race Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol in Spain starting on February 16. Boivin and Houle will also be on the start line for Israel-Premier Tech.