Flamanville’s cross is back in the World Cup spotlight

The grounds of the Château de Flamanville get their turn in the World Cup again this year, a familiar stage for a race that long lived on the Coupe de France calendar. The tiny village on Normandy’s west coast — home to just 1,800 peeps — sits deep in the Cotentin, a peninsula counted among France’s régions naturelles. Offshore are the Channel Islands, British Crown possessions known more for tax law than cycling; on land, Flamanville is better known for its three nuclear reactors. But, hey, that’s another story.

The race itself threads across the château estate. It first appeared in 2007 in the regional Coupe de Normandie. From there, Cyclocross en Cotentin climbed to national status and, by 2013, joined the pro ranks as part of the Coupe de France. Its peak came in January 2020, when the French national championships landed in the village.

Flamanville made its World Cup debut in 2022, a partnership Flanders Classics still looks back on fondly. The series returned the next year, with the penultimate round offering tight, entertaining racing and plenty of praise from riders. “In France, you’re always dealing with very professional organisers who know the drill thanks to the Coupe de France,” says Flanders Classics’ Chris Mannaerts. “And the crowds are always decent.”

After two World Cup stops, the event dipped back to the Coupe de France for a year while Besançon filled the slot. Now, Flamanville returns once more.

It’s a very picturesque — but hard — course. National champion Maghalie Rochette won’t be there. She had a quick journey to Europe for the first World Cup in Czechia, along with Sidney McGill and Cameron Jette.

McGill will be there, and you can watch it all on FloBikes.com. If you miss it, check back here on Canadian Cycling Magazine.

