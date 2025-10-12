Florian Vermeersch takes gold at gravel worlds

Florian Vermeersch succeeded Mathieu van der Poel as world champ at the 2025 UCI gravel world championships in the Netherlands. The race was 181 km from Beek to Maastricht. The Belgian pro proved strongest in a late duel with Dutchman Frits Biesterbos, finishing solo to claim gold. Matej Mohoric took bronze.

The route combined gravel tracks, forest paths, rural roads, and short climbs, highlighted by the Bronsdalweg: a steep, kilometre-long gravel ascent averaging 8 per cent. After an aggressive start, a lead quartet of Vermeersch, Biesterbos, Nils Politt, and Floris Van Tricht gained over a minute on early breakaways. Politt later fell back due to a mechanical, leaving Vermeersch and Biesterbos at the front.

🏆 Florian Vermeersch 🌈 Perfect race from the Belgian rider to become the new UCI Gravel World Champion! ©️ SWpix#ZuidLimburg2025 pic.twitter.com/W9BTo3y3nh — UCI (@UCI_cycling) October 12, 2025

Behind, Mohoric and Félix Stehli formed a chasing group, with Tom Pidcock and Tim Wellens active further back. Cooperation among pursuers was limited, allowing the leaders to extend their advantage.

With 20 km remaining, Vermeersch. Biesterbos briefly responded, but Vermeersch gradually increased his lead, entering Maastricht with a comfortable margin. Biesterbos secured silver, while Mohoric powered over the Bronsdalweg for bronze. Vermeersch’s victory marked his first gravel world title. He’s come close with two prior silver finishes in 2023 and 2024.

Top-five positions were completed by Van Tricht and Stehli. Pidcock and Wellens, despite late efforts, finished outside the podium. National champ Ben Perry came in 81st.

