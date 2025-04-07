Former Cofidis pro revealed to be one of Flanders’ fatalities

There was tragic news from We Ride Flanders, the fondo version of the Tour of Flanders, on Saturday, where two participants—one from the Netherlands and one from France—lost their lives. Another Dutch rider suffered cardiac arrest and was taken to the hospital, according to VRT.be.

A record 15,000 riders gathered in Oudenaarde, eager to tackle the cobbled climbs of Flanders in what was meant to be a celebration of cycling. Unfortunately, the day will be remembered for two fatal incidents. A Dutch rider died on the Taaienberg, while a French participant collapsed on the Oude Kwaremont and, despite extensive resuscitation efforts, could not be revived.

French rider was a former pro

The French rider has now been identified as former Cofidis pro Stéphane Krafft, according to RMCsport, who died on the famous climb after suffering an epileptic seizure. Krafft, 45, was born in Eaubonne and raced for two years with the long-running French squad. He caught the team’s attention after finishing second in the under-23 Paris-Roubaix event, leading to a stagiaire role in 1999. The following year, he secured a two-year contract with the team. Notable results during his pro career include 9th in a stage of the 2000 Tour de l’Ain and 16th in a stage of the 2000 Tour de Normandie.

Another incident with Dutch rider

A third incident involved another Dutch cyclist who fell ill during the ride. He was promptly treated and rushed to the hospital for heart failure. His current condition, as well as the identity of the first Dutch rider who died, have not been disclosed.