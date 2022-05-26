Former Colombian pro Jaime Restrepo shot and killed

Former Colombian cyclist Jaime Restrepo was found deceased on Monday in Cuidad Bolivar, according to a report in El Tiempo.

Authorities said that the 25-year-old former pro was shot and killed by two armed men. The Colombian raced with the Romanian continental team. Novak from 2019-2021.

Restrepo was both a track and road rider. He was both a track and road cyclist, and part of the junior world championship-winning squad in the team pursuit.

Very sad to hear that talented Colombian cyclist, Jaime Restrepo was taken from this world in such a tragic way. My thoughts are with his family, friends and all those at @fedeciclismocol pic.twitter.com/LxGwjpgJaD — David Lappartient (@DLappartient) May 25, 2022

In 2019 Restrepo moved to Europe to race on the with the Romanian team, Novak taking several top-ten stage finishes in races such as the Tour de Hungrary, the Tour de Serbia and the Tour of Szeklerland.

Although he was without contract for 2022, the report did say he continued his training in Ciudad Bolívar, hoping he would return to the pro ranks.