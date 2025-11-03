Former French pro killed in apparent murder-suicide

Some horrible news from France this weekend.

The French cycling community is reeling after the death of former national track champion Cindy Morvan, who was shot and killed Friday in Calais by the current partner of her former companion, according to Le Monde with reporting from Agence France-Presse.

Morvan, 39, was a mother of two young children.

Killer dies by suicide

Authorities said she was fatally shot in her apartment building with a large-calibre firearm. According to reports, the alleged assailant, also 39, later died by suicide in her car.

Boulogne-sur-Mer deputy prosecutor Patrick Leleu told AFP that investigators are examining a history of “extremely tense relations” between the two women. He added that “significant disputes” may have led to murder. Police have opened an investigation into premeditated homicide. Several witnesses, including the shooter’s partner, are expected to be questioned.

Across France, tributes poured in on Saturday. The French Cycling Federation (FFC) honoured Morvan as a “dedicated and passionate volunteer” who helped grow women’s cycling in her region. The Union Vélo Club de Calais, where she served as a coach and manager, called her presence “warm and tireless,” saying her loss leaves “a terrible void.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fédération 🇫🇷 de Cyclisme (@ffcyclisme)

Calais mayor Natacha Bouchart wrote on Facebook that Morvan “embodied commitment and mentorship,” adding: “I cannot understand or accept that such violence can occur. Nothing can justify it.”

Morvan later turned her focus to coaching and development. Friends and colleagues described her as a woman who lived for the sport.

Belgian ‘cross champion Norbert Riberolle told Wielerflits,”I learned of her death yesterday. When I was still living in France, she really helped me to become a rider. It was a violent death. I would therefore like to take this opportunity to say that I say no to violence. We must never accept that. My thoughts are with her and with her loved ones.”