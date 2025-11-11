Former Italian pro slams De Vlaeminck’s ‘absurd’ attack on Pogačar

Former professional Riccardo Magrini has weighed in on the recent comments by Belgian cycling icon Roger De Vlaeminck, who questioned Tadej Pogačar’s standing among the sport’s greats. Speaking to quibicisport.it, Magrini described De Vlaeminck’s remarks as “completely out of place” and cautioned against comparing athletes from different eras.

De Vlaeminck had told Hln.be that Pogačar “doesn’t even come close to Merckx” and suggested that, were he racing today, he wouldn’t be dropped when the Slovenian accelerates on climbs. Magrini, who raced alongside De Vlaeminck for several years and later became a director and commentator, said the comments ignore how much the sport has changed.

“It’s absurd to compare eras,” Magrini said. “Too many things have changed. Team dynamics, preparation, nutrition. Merckx was Merckx, Hinault was Hinault, Pogačar is Pogačar. Period. Sometimes people ask, ‘What if Merckx were here?’ — but it’s meaningless. He lived his era and shaped it.”

Reflecting on De Vlaeminck’s perspective, Magrini added: “Maybe he’s a little too focused on his own achievements. As a commentator, I feel privileged to follow today’s cycling and appreciate it fully. Pogačar is a rider I admire, and I don’t understand those who say he has no competition or makes races boring. Modern cycling is full of top-level talent; perhaps some races could use a bit more head-to-head rivalry, but overall it’s exciting.”

Magrini dismissed the notion of testing legends against modern riders. “It’s like asking how Maradona or Sivori would fare against today’s defenders. Roger was a champion and would have been competitive in any era, but speculating about whether he could match a Pogačar attack makes little sense. I prefer to enjoy the sport as it is, appreciating today’s stars as much as those from the past, without forcing comparisons.”

The comments reflect a wider debate in cycling about the relevance of cross-era comparisons, with some former stars embracing nostalgia and others, like Magrini, urging fans to judge riders on their own terms. Although, sure there is some recency bias sometimes when discussing performances, perhaps comparing a rider to someone 50 years ago is a debate we can finally just…let go.