Former pro cyclist and directeur sportfi Noël Dejonckheere dies at age of 67

Noël Dejonckheere, who was both a pro cyclist and a pro cycling team staff member, has died at 67. Dejonckheere, who was born in Lendelede, Belgium would win the world championships in the amateur points race, in 1978 and then turn pro. The majority of his wins came from his powerful sprint, including six victories at the Vuelta and two at Paris-Nice.

After retiring from a pro he worked at 7-Eleven/Motorola and BMC. While at 7-Eleven/Motorola, he worked alongside Canadians Steve Bauer, Brian Walton and Gord Fraser.

Fraser posted about Dejonckheere on Facebook on Thursday.”My favourite memory of Noël was finishing Kuurne–Brussels–Kuurne in 1995 totally hypothermic conditions, and upon learning I didn’t have a bathtub at my apartment, whisked me away to his house where a hot tub awaited me and pushed me into the warm water. He loved the challenge of finding me super cheap flights from Tucson to Brussels and return. May he rest in peace.”