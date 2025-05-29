Former pro cyclist Ludo Dierckxsens dies at charity event

Some very sad news from Belgium. Ludo Dierckxsens, known for having the biggest smile in the pro peloton, has died. He was 60 years old. The former professional cyclist collapsed while participating in the 1,000-km ride for Kom op tegen Kanker, according to Sporza. The ride is a charity event in Belgium. Despite the quick response from emergency services trailing the peloton, Dierckxsens could not be revived, according to Belgian media.

A long career, begun late

Dierckxsens had an unusual career path. He turned pro quite late at the age of 29. His breakthrough year came in 1999. That was when he won the Belgian national road race title, beating Axel Merckx. That same summer, he took a solo stage win in Saint-Étienne during the Tour de France. His win, however, was later overshadowed by a six-month suspension. That occurred after he openly admitted to receiving a cortisone injection for a knee injury prior to the race.

Despite the controversy, Dierckxsens remained a popular figure in the sport. He was known not only for his palmares, but for his constant smile and open personality. Dierckxsens turned pro in 1994, and raced until 2005.

RIP Ludo Dierckxsens. Ouderwetse flandrien, een coureur naar mijn hart. pic.twitter.com/gZPKGiZDil — Tom De Smet (@TomDSmet) May 29, 2025

After retiring, he stayed active in cycling. He had his own bike shop and served as an ambassador for cycling brands.

Organizers respond to the tragedy

The incident occurred around 3 p.m.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and loved ones. We offer them our deepest condolences,” event organizers said in a statement. “We are currently reviewing how the remainder of the 1,000 km for Kom op tegen Kanker will proceed.”

Among his career highlights were wins at Izegem Koers (1994 and 1997), the Grand Prix Denain (1997), Paris–Bourges (1998), the 11th stage of the 1999 Tour de France, the GP La Marseillaise (2003) and a stage of the Tour of Austria in 2004.

This news comes just months after two riders—one Dutch, one French—died during We Ride Flanders, the fondo version of the Tour of Flanders. Among them was former Cofidis pro Stéphane Krafft, who collapsed on the Oude Kwaremont and could not be revived after suffering an epileptic seizure.