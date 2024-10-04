Former pro Marlon Pérez fatally stabbed in Colombia

Former pro cyclist Marlon Pérez has died after being stabbed in Colombia. The former Colombian procyclist and national time trial champion in 2001, died after an incident in Carmen de Viboral, Antioquia. The stabbing occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 3, following an argument with an acquaintance.

Authorities have identified the suspect, known by the alias “Barbas,” who was seen with Pérez prior to the incident. Colonel Carlos Martínez of the National Police confirmed that there is technical evidence linking the suspect to the scene. While the legal grounds for an immediate arrest were not met, investigations are ongoing to clarify the events, according to Colombian reports.

Marlon Pérez died on way to hospital

Pérez, 48, was transported to a nearby medical facility by emergency services but arrived without vital signs and could not be revived despite efforts. His cycling career included significant achievements such as three stages in the Vuelta al Táchira and six stages in the Vuelta a Colombia. He also won a gold medal in the 40-km time trial at the 2011 Pan American Games in Guadalajara. He also raced the Giro d’Italia three times. Classics-wise, he rode Paris-Roubaix once, Tour of Flanders twice, and Il Lombardia once.

A long career with several Giro d’Italia rides

During his 11-year career, Marlon Pérez raced for several notable teams, including Colombia – Claro, Caisse d’Epargne, and Team Universal Caffe’ – Ecopetrol. He also competed for Tenax – Salmilano, Colombia – Selle Italia, 05 Orbitel, and Linda McCartney.

Pérez retired after competing in the 2016 Vuelta a Colombia. He was instrumental in the rise of fellow cyclist Rigoberto Urán, recommending him to the Tenax – Salmilano team in 2006.

The investigation is ongoing, police confirmed.