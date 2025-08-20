Former pro: Pogačar would destroy Vingegaard in Rwanda

If Jonas Vingegaard races the world championships, former pro Stéphane Rossetto doubts the Danish rider would be able to challenge for gold.

“He would be destroyed by Pogačar in a one-day race. The world championships or Lombardy are not a stage of the Tour de France,” Rossetto, who raced for Cofidis, told the Bistrot Vélo podcast.

While Vingegaard matched Pogačar on every climb during this year’s Tour de France, the Slovenian rider made the decisive moves on Hautacam and in the individual time trial. Rossetto, doesn’t believe that experience will carry over to Rwanda.

“One-day races are completely different. The world championships in Kigali cover more than 250 km. That’s six or seven hours on the bike. Vingegaard simply isn’t used to that kind of racing,” he said.

In recent years, he has mostly focused on stage races. He has rarely lined up for one-day events. And, amazingly, he has never competed in the elite world championships. The Dane last raced the worlds as an under-23 in 2018. That year, he finished 63rd, in a race won by Mark Hirschi.

“I’ve seen what happens when riders try to make that step. I would always bet against him at the world championships,” Rossetto added.

It is not 100 per cent as of yet if the Dane will even race the worlds–but given the parcours, the chances are high according to Danish Coach Michael Mørkøv, in an interview with Feltet.

He is, however, for sure doing the Vuelta a España. And with one big goal: to win it.

Pogačar has made it clear he is intent on defending his rainbow jersey. Earlier this year, he had hoped to ride the Vuelta for the first time in six years. It would be similar to 2024 in which he completed two Grand Tours, winning both the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France. Another big favourite lining up for the Spanish Grand Tour is Osgoode, Ont.’s Derek Gee, btw.

After the Tour this year, he revised that plan. “After such a demanding Tour, we decided it was best to take a break,” Pogačar said. “The Vuelta is a race I love — I have great memories from 2019 — but my body needs rest. I’m excited to return to Canada. Those races are beautiful, and they suit my style well. They’ll help me get back into rhythm for the world championships.”

As part of his build-up, Pogačar will race the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec and de Montréal in September—good news for us Canucks!

Another contender to watch on the hilly Rwandan roads is Richard Carapaz. He is skipping the Vuelta due to lingering effects of the illness he suffered before the Tour de France, instead training at home in Ecuador with a focus on the fall races and the world championships.

“Now, the next goals we’ve set are the Italian classics, especially Il Lombardia, and also the worlds in Rwanda,” Carapaz said. “It’s a very special world championship for me. I have a big opportunity, and I want to prepare for it the best way possible. That’s why I came to Ecuador: to do some altitude training, regain motivation, and focus 100 per cent. Certain factors play in our favor, and we want to make the most of them.”

Carapaz has proven he can deliver on the big day—he won the Olympic road race in 2020.

The 2025 world championship road race will take place from Sept. 21 to Sept. 28 in Kigali. You can watch the race on FloBikes.com. Canadian Cycling Magazine will provide full coverage of all events.

