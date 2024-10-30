Former Scottish national rugby player dies after charity ride

Former Scotland rugby player Ken MacAulay has died at 67, just a day after completing a 1,600-km cycling journey for charity. MacAulay suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday after finishing the three-week challenge, which raised over $22,000 Canadian for four charities, according to the Border Telegraph.

During the journey, the former Scottish player—who earned a cap for his country (a formal appearance in an international match)—visited 76 clubs and pitches where he played over his 30-year rugby career.

A devastating loss

In a statement, Ken MacAulay’s family said they are “so proud of him but overwhelmed by his loss at the same time. We are so in awe of all he has achieved.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cap 1215 – The Challenge (@cap_1215_ken_macaulay)



Tributes have poured in from across the rugby community, including from former clubs and teammates. Colin Rigby, Scottish Rugby President, described Ken as “a big man with an outgoing personality” and a boundless passion for rugby. Rigby noted that Ken’s character and dedication inspired former Scotland players, British and Irish Lions, and friends across Scotland to join him on parts of his cycling journey.

A selfless mission

Rigby added that it was devastating for Ken to die suddenly so soon after completing “such a selfless mission.”

MacAulay finally received his Scotland cap 44 years after being selected for a squad that travelled to Bordeaux to face a France Select team. Receiving this long-awaited honour inspired MacAulay to give back to the sport he loved.

On his fundraising page, he acknowledged that the cycling challenge would push him “well out of my comfort zone” since he was “no spring chicken.” Along parts of the journey, he was joined by former teammates and, for several sections, his son Richard.

The 1,600-km ride began in Galashiels on Oct. 5, taking him to clubs across Scotland, from Lochaber to Dundee. After finishing the ride on Saturday, he wrote on his page that the “conclusion of my adventure” had been “pretty hectic” and promised to share more updates in the days to come.