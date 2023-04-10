Former U.S. and world masters champ Ethan Boyes killed by motorist

Ethan Boyes, 44, died after a motorist collision at a national park in San Francisco on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Park Police. Boyes was a ten-time national and multiple world masters champion, as well as breaking the national record in the kilo in the 35–39 age group in 2015.

In a statement, USA Cycling paid tribute to the fallen rider. “Beyond Ethan’s athletic achievements, he was an upstanding member of the American track cycling community. His loss will be felt at local, regional, national, and world events for years, as he brought a mixture of competition and friendliness to every race.”

According to the U.S. Park Police, there is no more information about the fatal collision, as the investigation is ongoing. “Crash investigations are complex and require an analysis of a large amount of evidence and data. USPP detectives work in partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office as the investigation progresses.”

The American cycling community mourned the loss of Boyes.

The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition posted a statement on Friday remembering the cyclist as a “beloved figure in San Francisco cycling,” the statement read. “One traffic fatality is one too many.”