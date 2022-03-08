Former world champion Mads Pederson wins third stage of Paris-Nice

Dane Mads Pedersen took the third stage bunch sprint at Paris-Nice on Tuesday, giving the 2019 world champion his second victory of the season. Pedersen was fifth in the first two stages. Christophe Laporte (France/Jumbo-Visma) crashed in the sprint but retained his yellow jersey. For the third consecutive stage, Hugo Houle was top Canadian in 21st. Guillame Boivin did not start due to back pain.

You can watch the 80th Paris-Nice on FloBikes.

The Course

The organizers stuck a bunch of Cat. 3 and uncategorized climbs into the final half of Tuesday’s 190.8-km route and the race continued southeast. There was a gradual uphill finish.

191 kilometers from Vierzon to Dun-le-Palestel. It's another tricky stage with an even trickier finale today at #ParisNice. pic.twitter.com/pX6z0pAGGQ — Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team (@qst_alphavinyl) March 8, 2022

Only three riders made it into Stage 3’s breakaway, with serial fugitive Thomas De Gendt snatching up the KOM points but unlikely to knock his Lotto-Soudal teammate Matthew Holmes off the top of the mountains classification.

There weren’t the treacherous crosswinds of Monday that dashed the GC aspirations of many. Only 24 riders were within 1:03 of race leader Christophe Laporte at the start of the day.

With DSM, Ineos and Bahrain-Victorious pulling, the trio was brought to within a minute with 32 km remaining. On the narrow roads that led to the final Cat. 3, Côte de Le Peyroux, DSM’s Søren Kragh Anderson attacked in an attempt to bridge. Cofidis ran down Kragh Anderson. On the climb itself the escapees were caught. Various bursts from the peloton required chasing down and put a lot of riders out the back. Primož Roglič took bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint.

Laporte and Roglič’s Jumbo-Visma dragged the streamlined field towards the conclusion in Dun-le-Palestel.

Kragh Anderson went again with 8 km to ride. He drew Olivier Le Gac. Both were returned to the pack by Movistar.

There was plenty of slicing and dicing in the final 5 km. Trek-Segafredo’s Jasper Stuyven delivered Mads Pederson to the sprint, with Laporte crashing in the muck behind. Pederson went from 200 metres out and neither Wout Van Aert nor Bryan Coquard could get around him.

Wednesday presents a 13.4-km time trial from Domérat to Montluçon.



2022 Paris-Nice Stage 3

1) Mads Pedersen (Denmark/Trek-Segafredo) 4:23:29

2) Bryan Coquard (France/Cofidis) s.t.

3) Wout Van Aert (Belgium/Jumbo-Visma) s.t.

21) Hugo Houle (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) s.t.

2022 Paris-Nice GC

1) Christophe Laporte (France/Jumbo-Visma) 11:34:44

2) Wout Van Aert (Belgium/Jumbo-Visma) +0:01

3) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) +0:09