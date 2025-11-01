Former world champion Rui Costa retires from professional cycling

Everybody has to hang up their cleats eventually. Well, at least from racing.

On Friday, Rui Costa announced his retirement from professional cycling. The 39-year-old Portuguese rider said on Instagram that he rode his last race at Il Lombardia. “Cycling made me so happy, but now it’s time to retire,” he wrote.

Wins at Grand Tours

Costa’s career was packed with some pretty big wins. His palmarès includes three Tour de France stage victories—two in 2011 and one in 2013.

He also took a stage at the Vuelta a España and won the Tour of Switzerland three times. Canucks might remember he also won the second edition of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal.

For sure his career highlight came in 2013. Costa became world champion in Florence, taking the rainbow jersey ahead of Joaquim Rodriguez and Alejandro Valverde. Valverde was Costa’s teammate at Movistar at the time.

In his farewell post, Costa reflected on life beyond racing. “It’s time for me to enjoy the people around me. I will now finally be present at the small, big moments of life that have been postponed so often. I am blessed to have lived my dream. Thank you to everyone who has been part of my journey and to my national team. It was a great, great honor to carry our flag around the world. Thank you also to everyone who cheered for me, supported me and stood by me. From the bottom of my heart: thank you.”

He signed off by saying Obrigado (Portuguese for thank you) to his teams and clubs:

“Thank you to the Portuguese Cycling Federation.

Thank you to ASC Guilhabreu.

Thank you to Santa Maria da Feira.

Thank you to Benfica.

Thank you to Caisse d’Épargne.

Thank you to Movistar.

Thank you to Lampre–Merida.

Thank you to UAE Team Emirates.

Thank you to Intermarché.

Thank you to EF.”

He wrapped up with a nod to his enduring love of the sport: “Today I close a chapter, but the passion for two wheels, it will never end.”