Forty teams want to participate in Northern Spain’s 2.Pro-rated Vuelta a Burgos in late July

Organizers of the 2.Pro-rated Vuelta a Burgos have been inundated with requests from 40-teams– WorldTour, ProTour and Continental–to race their five-stage contest from July 28 to August 1. The Vuelta a Burgos in Northern Spain has run 42 editions. Riders are clamouring to get in some competition after what will be almost five months without racing by July 28.

Regional sports minister Ángel Carretón is in an enviable position, if indeed the race is approved in post-lockdown Spain, as the Vuelta a Burgos is sometimes overlooked for more prestigious competitions in mid-August. Last year only four WorldTour teams participated, with Ineos’s Ivan Sosa winning for the second year in a row.

Right now CCC, Israel Start-up Nation and Bora-Hansgrohe are already slated to roll, but it’s anticipated that Ineos, Jumbo-Visma, Movistar, Mitchelton-Scott, Trek-Segafredo, UAE-Team Emirates, Bahrain-McLaren, NTT Pro Racing and Cofidis will get the nod. The only restarted-WorldTour race the Vuelta a Burgos overlaps with is Strade Bianche, which is scheduled to kick it all off again on August 1.

Ivan Sosa’s 2018 victory while racing for Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec was the first win for a rider from a non-WorldTour or non-old ProTour squad since Juan Soler’s two-second triumph over Alejandro Valverde in 2007. Valverde has won it twice, as has Nairo Quintana, with Mikel Landa, Joaquim Rodriguez and Alberto Contador all taking a title.