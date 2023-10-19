Founder of La Vuelta de Bisbee killed in hit-and-run

John Timbers, who founded La Vuelta de Bisbee was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Tuesday in Tucson. Details are still coming in, but AZ Cycling posted the sad news on Facebook.

“We’re sad to share that John Timbers was killed this morning while riding, by a hit-and-run driver near Grant and Craycoft. John founded the Vuelta de Bisbee, one of the iconic stage races in Arizona- in 1976. He mentored others on the bike regarding skills, tactics and training and off the bike in life lessons,” the post read. “As a racer, John won everything from the Iron Horse Classic in Durango to the Manhattan Beach Grand Prix Crit. He was the sole finisher of the Tour of Mexico on the U.S. national team one year. He was still climbing Lemmon several times a week—where he took many victories in the Mt. Lemmon Hill Climb. There will not be a funeral, but there might be a memorial event next year on John’s birthday.”

According to police, the driver fled before officers arrived.

Police also added the vehicle in question believed to be a “red 2000s Nissan Frontier or Xterra.” They said that if you have any information about the collision to call 911, or leave an anonymous tip at 88-CRIME.