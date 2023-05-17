Four more Soudal Quick-Step riders positive for COVID-19, leave Giro d’Italia

The Soudal Quick-Step team announced that four more of its riders have tested positive for COVID-19 and will be leaving the Giro d’Italia on Wednesday. This follows the shocking news that Remco Evenepoel had to do the same, while wearing the pink jersey on Sunday.

“Following the positive test of maglia rosa Remco Evenepoel on Sunday, a further round of tests were made on the riders and staff that remained in Italy, with Jan Hirt, Josef Cerny, Louis Vervaeke and Mattia Cattaneo unfortunately unable to continue,” the statement read.

“After the positive of Remco on Sunday evening, we had two more riders who were feeling unwell on Monday morning, but were negative on antigen tests,” team doctor Toon Cruyt said. “Therefore a PCR test was carried out on the seven remaining riders, the results of which showed that the four guys were positive. We will continue to monitor and implement our testing protocol on the three riders and staff that remain at the race.”

In an interview with Sporza, head team doctor said that he was frustrated with the lack of proper COVID-19 protocols at the Giro, and also that the squad would know soon enough if other riders contracted the virus. He said they’d know in a couple of days–and he was bang on with his prediction.

“But he’s also the only one who’s had so many unprotected contacts with other people. Now we have to wait and see if there will not be other positive cases within the team. If Remco has infected other people, those infections will take a few days,” Dr. Yvan Vanmol said.