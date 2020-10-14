Four wins for Arnaud Démare at Stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia

Last year in the Giro d’Italia Arnaud Démare won his first career stage of the Italian Grand Tour on Stage 10, and on this year’s eleventh stage, the Frenchman earned his fourth win of the 103rd edition. Démare is the first Frenchman to win four stages since Bernard Hinaut in 1982 and the first rider to win four stages since Fernando Gaviria in 2017. João Almeida (Portugal/Deceuninck-Quick Step) stayed safely in pink.

D'aller gagner à Rimini 🎼 pic.twitter.com/mRehV0nLPI — Équipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ (@GroupamaFDJ) October 14, 2020

You can find out where to watch the Giro here.

The Course

There were some lumps along the 182 km from Porto Sant’Elpidio to Rimini in Emilia-Romagna, but it was a profile that favoured the sprinters.

A stage for the sprinters at the #Giro, which today will travel from Porto Sant'Elpidio to Rimini (182km), the city on the Adriatic coast which last hosted a stage 60 years ago. pic.twitter.com/XXSKM8auhC — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) October 14, 2020

Wednesday’s breakaway was a classic for such altimetry: five fellows, four of whom were from Italian wildcard teams.

At the first intermediate sprint in Pesaro Arnaud Démare was the fastest from the peloton, putting one more point between himself and Peter Sagan in the purple jersey competition.

With 27 km remaining, the race reached its midpoint–only 1749 km to go.

UAE-Emirates took over the pace making from Démare’s Groupama-FDJ squad, but with 15 km to go, the situation was Sander Armée solo up front 1:40 ahead of the pelton and his ex-breakmates in between.

The Belgian from Lotto-Soudal couldn’t hang on to his gap and he was sopped up with 6 km to go. Sole Canadian representative Alex Cataford’s Israel Start-up Nation grabbed the reins for Davide Cimolai and Rick Zabel with 4 km to race before UAE-Emirates reassumed control. Then it was Groupama-FDJ at the business end again. Elbows bumped.

Delivered with aplomb by his teammates, once the man in purple got his sprint wound up, there was no stopping him. Sagan was runner-up for the fourth time. Démare now leads Sagan by 36 points.

Thursday is more hilly as the race starts and finishes in Cesenatico, the corsa rosa continuing north along the Adriatic coast. It’s the kind of day that encourages a breakaway in the double digits.

2020 Giro d’Italia Stage 11

1) Arnaud Démare (France/Groupama) 4:03:52

2) Peter Sagan (Slovakia/Bora-Hansgrohe)

3) Álvaro José Hodeg (Colombia/Deceuninck-Quick Step)

2020 Giro d’Italia GC

1) João Almeida (Portugal/Deceuninck-Quick Step) 43:41:57

2) Wilco Kelderman (The Netherlands/Sunweb) +0:34

3) Pello Bilbao (Spain/Bahrain-McLaren) +0:43

4) Domenico Pozzovivo (Italy/NTT) +0:57

5) Vincenzo Nibali (Italy/Trek-Segafredo) +1:01

6) Patrick Konrad (Austria/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1:15

7) Jai Hindley (Australia/Sunweb) +1:19

8) Rafal Majka (Poland/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1:21

9) Fausto Masnada (Italy/Deceuninck-Quick Step) +1:36

10) Hermann Pernsteiner (Austria/Bahrain-McLaren) +1:52