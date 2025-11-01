French cyclist survives three days on wine after falling into ravine

We all know commuting by bike, while way better than being in a car, can be dangerous. But I don’t think any of us are expecting something like this to happen on the way home from the grocery store. A 77-year-old French man was recently rescued after falling 130-feet into a ravine on the way home from the shops.

The man survived in the ravine for three days by subsisting almost entirely on, in a twist that could only come from France, the bottles of wine in his bag.

The cyclist had been shopping in La Grand-Combe, reports Entrevue.fr. While making his way home to Saint-Julien-des-Points he missed a turn. In the mountainous Cevennes, missing a turn can be a bad thing. The man was sent tumbling down a steep slope into a nearby ravine.

Attempting to call for help failed, as passing cars were unable to hear the man’s pleas for help.

That left the 77-year-old to subsist on the contents of his bag. Some food, and some bottles of wine.

After three days, the man was finally spotted by road workers who heard his cries and noticed his broken bike frame. They called for emergency services and the man was airlifted to hospital by a helicopter.

Dr. Laurent Savath, Chief Medical Officer at the fire department responsible for rescuing the man, called the man “A miracle.”

“He is really tough,” the doctor added. “He fell into a stream several times trying to scramble back up, so was at risk of hypothermia.”

Amazingly, the man escaped his harrowing commute with little more than minor injuries and some mild hypthermia. Remarkable considering the cold, rainy weather that had passed through the region.